Live At Leeds Festival 2020 rescheduled following coronavirus outbreak

Live At Leeds Festival 2020 has been rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was originally set to be held on May 2, but organisers have now been forced to act in accordance with UK government guidelines and advice in regards to the ongoing health crisis.

Live At Leeds 2020 will now be held on Saturday November 28 in various venues across Leeds. Pale Waves will headline, while the likes of Easy Life, The Coral and Shame will all perform.

Advertisement

“The health and safety of our audience, artists, staff and crew is our priority, and given these extraordinary circumstances, it has become clear to us that the safe and sensible decision is to reschedule the 2020 edition of Live at Leeds to take place in autumn,” the organisers of the festival said in a statement.

“This is the first time in 13 years we’ve had to move Live at Leeds, and doing so brings significant challenges for the festival and the artists alike. But though this virus has brought unprecedented disruption across all industries and around the world, we are determined that it won’t stop us providing you with the event we all deserve when this is over. ”

The change in date means that DMA’s will no longer be playing at Live At Leeds due to a scheduling conflict.

Everything Everything, who were due to play at the Live at Leeds opening party on May 1, will now play on Sunday November 29 at O2 Academy Leeds with the same line-up as previously announced.

Further line-up alterations and additions will be announced over on the Live At Leeds website.

Advertisement

Live At Leeds have also confirmed that all original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date, but refunds are available at the point of purchase if ticketholders cannot make the rescheduled date.