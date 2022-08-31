Live At Leeds: In The City announces new names for 2022 festival

Live At Leeds: In The City has announced an additional wave of acts for its 2022 edition – check out the line-up below.

The multi-venue event is due to take place across Leeds city centre on Saturday, October 15, with Pale Waves set to headline. Other names on the bill include Working Men’s Club, Baby Queen, Sea Power, Will Joseph Cook and Palace.

Today (August 31), LAL organisers have confirmed over 80 more artists for the festival. Among them are Sundara Karma, White Lies, Swim Deep, Gruff Rhys, Crawlers, Joesef, Connie Constance, Lottery Winners and Baby Dave.

Other new additions include King No-One, Lovejoy, The Shakes, Little Quirks and Imogen Hart. Per a press release, “many more” names are yet to be added to the line-up.

Speaking about the newly-announced acts for Live At Leeds: In The City 2022, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “After the incredible reaction to our first wave of names, we’re delighted to announce over 80 new artists joining us across Leeds City Centre this October.

“There’s something incredible about bringing together some of the most exciting names in new music that us in the Live At Leeds office have been playing constantly or lucky enough to see this year – and Live At Leeds: In The City 2022 feels like the perfect combination of artists we know are set for massive things in the year ahead.”

Hubbard added: “I can’t wait to dive around the city catching set after set of must-see moments, and we’re sure that everyone will come away from the festival with countless new favourite artists.”

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The City 2022 are available now – you can buy yours from here.

Live At Leeds this year expanded into to events, with its new Live At Leeds: In The Park edition having taken place back in June.

Meanwhile, Live At Leeds: In The City’s 2022 headliners Pale Waves recently released their third album ‘Unwanted’.