Live At Leeds announces new outdoor festival for 2022

Live At Leeds has announced a new outdoor edition for 2022.

Since launching in 2007, the festival has showcased bands across multiple venues in Leeds city centre on the May bank holiday weekend. This year’s event was pushed back to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (November 1) organisers took to social media to share the news of a new “in the park” version of Live At Leeds, which will be held at Temple Newsam on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Live At Leeds’ traditional “in the city” edition will now take place on Saturday October 15, 2022.

The first announcement of acts for the new outdoor LAL is due next week. You can check out the post below.

It comes after the northern leg of Slam Dunk Festival moved from its home of Leeds city centre to Temple Newsam back in 2019.

Live At Leeds 2021 included performances from The Big Moon, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sports Team and Lynks.

Reviewing this year’s event, NME wrote: “One of the country’s largest multi-venue, inner-city festivals, the pandemic seems to have not only affected Live At Leeds’ usual May timing, but the calibre of its booking.

“The top-of-the-billing bloke-fest feels like a shame, but nonetheless, Yorkshire folk are a stoic bunch. With the opportunity for all-you-can-eat gig-hopping on a crisp Autumn day, it quickly becomes a question of how quickly you can hotfoot it around the city buffet.”