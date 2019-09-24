Live Baby Live: INXS’ classic Wembley concert movie restored and to return to cinemas

For one night only

INXS‘ classic concert movie Live Baby Live, filmed at Wembley Stadium back in 1991, has been restored to return to cinemas for one night only. Watch the trailer below.

While fans are awaiting the release of the acclaimed new Michael Hutchence documentary Mystify in October, it’s now been announced that the movie of their ’91 Wembley show has been fully restored from the original 35mm print to create a new widescreen 4K Ultra HD version – as well as featuring a previously unseen ‘lost’ track and a brand new Dolby Atmos audio mix by the band’s Executive Music Producer Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The band’s long-time manager Chris M. Murphy spent a decade looking for the original 35mm film cans in order to restore the footage, before finding by luck in Australia.

“When you’re working on a project for so long, there’s the fear ‘What’s everyone going to think?’ That turns into astonishment,” said Murphy. “Watching it back, Michael is better than even I thought he was – how he managed the stage. His voice became more powerful as the gig went along. It was extraordinary to watch – the crowd and band were as one”.

INXS Tim Farris added: “We were just six blokes from Australia that treated Wembley Stadium like just another pub gig, we went it in with a PA and a few lights and played our asses off.

“No ego ramps, no back-up singers, no props, no grand pianos etc, just the six of us….and the audience went nuts! That’s all we needed!”

INXS: LIVE BABY LIVE will hit cinemas for one night on November 27. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Meanwhile, Mystify will receive its UK release on October 18. The film, which debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year, examines the story of the Australian music icon and the events leading up to his untimely death in November 1997.

As well as featuring testimonies from some of Hutchence’s closest friends and family, the film also features previously unseen footage – providing a new glimpse at the singer’s life on and off stage. Filmmaker Richard Lowenstein recently spoke of how he was “terrified” of losing intimate footage that Kylie Minogue had given him to use in the movie.