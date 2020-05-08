Live music could return to the Netherlands as early as next month

Live music events could potentially return to the Netherlands as early as next month, with new reopening plans unveiled in the country.

On Wednesday (May 6), the Dutch government presented the five phases of lifting their coronavirus-enforced lockdown measures. According to prime minister Mark Rutte, this will be done “as quickly as possible, but no faster than responsible”.

Restrictions will begin to be eased on Monday (May 11), allowing spaces “such as concert venues and theatres” to reopen their doors from June 1. Advertisement However, a list of conditions states that such institutions can only open for business on the basis that no more than a total of 30 people are present at any one time – including members of staff. Those in attendance will also have to follow social distancing rules and remain 1.5 meters apart from one another. The potential health risk to customers entering the venue must be highlighted by owners. As the government implements the next stage of their plan on July 1, the number of visitors could be increased to 100 should the spread of COVID-19 remain “under control”

This comes after the Dutch government just last week said that its ban on festivals until September 1 would include all live shows and club nights. Among the events to have been cancelled as a result is WOO HAH! 2020, which was set to take place in July.

Many summer festivals have been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus. Glastonbury is missing its 50th anniversary edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

Advertisement