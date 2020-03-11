Live music events in Berlin cancelled to curb coronavirus spread

Live music in Berlin and other events in the city’s theatres, operas and concert houses will be cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

The new measure comes into force today (March 11) and will last until April 19 at the earliest, Berlin’s culture senator Klaus Lederer confirmed.

Lederer confirmed the the new measure will also affect shows at the historic Berlin Philharmonic, and said the move was “regrettable but one must assume the responsibility”.

Health Minister Jens Spahn had previously recommended that events with more than 1,000 people should be scrapped until further notice after Germany recorded more than 1,100 cases of the disease.

But organisers of smaller shows in locations holding up to 500 people will have to decide individually if their events will go ahead, in accordance with guidance provided by disease control centre The Robert Koch Institute.

As The Local.de reports, there are currently 58 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Berlin.

It comes after US festival Coachella officially announced that it will be postponed until October in direct response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coachella was initially scheduled to begin the weekend of April 10, with Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean due to headline.

The Indio, California festival will now take place on the consecutive weekends of October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Last week also saw the the cancellation of Austin, Texas festival/showcase SXSW.