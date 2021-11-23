Live music industry hails plans not to extend vaccine passports in Scotland

The Scottish government has announced that a negative COVID test rather than proof of two jabs to enter venues will be allowed from December 6.

It comes after the implementation of coronavirus vaccine passports were made a requirement for entry into nightclubs and concerts in Scotland in October.

Now, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that given the “inevitable impact vaccine certification has on the operation of businesses”, ministers have concluded that extending the scheme would thus not be proportionate.

Advertisement

Scotland’s plans to extend the vaccine passport system to more venues have also been shelved, reports BBC News.

Live music organisation LIVE praised the latest decisions.

“The live music industry is pleased that the Scottish Government has announced that negative lateral flow tests will be included in the COVID certification programme in Scotland,” said Greg Parmley, CEO of LIVE.

“While there is still no evidence of the need for such a scheme, and we believe that industry measures to mitigate risk are sufficient, the inclusion of testing will result in a great number of people being able to access live music and provide vital income for the industry.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year the UK government’s plans to introduce coronavirus vaccine passports in order to gain entry into nightclubs and large events in England were scrapped after it was met with backlash from industry leaders