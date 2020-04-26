Live Nation have revised their refund plan for gigs affected by the coronavirus.

The promoter giant came under fire for not offering fans refunds for gigs that were postponed indefinitely and awaiting a new date.

Originally, fans could only obtain a refund for rescheduled shows once a new date had been announced, but now, under a new Ticket Relief Plan, they’ll be able to request a refund for shows that haven’t yet got a new date, from 60 days after the postponement was announced.

Advertisement

“Fans, we hear you,” Live Nation’s chief executive Michael Rapino tweeted to announce the new policy.

“We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled. Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren’t set in 60 days, you’ll be able to get a refund at that time.”

Fans, we hear you. We don’t want you to be waiting in limbo while shows are being rescheduled. Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If new dates aren't set in 60 days, you'll be able to get a refund at that time https://t.co/eAXesPOKLw — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) April 25, 2020

It comes after Ticketmaster — which is owned by Live Nation — announced their full refund plan for over 18,000 events last week, after coming under fire for their initial policy.

Live Nation was one of the first major promoters to bring all its tours off the road as the coronavirus escalated. In early March, the promoter cancelled ongoing runs, including Billie Eilish‘s ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour in the United States and runs frm Post Malone, Tool and more also affected.

Advertisement

See a full list of every gig, tour and festival affected by the coronavirus pandemic here.