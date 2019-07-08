The company plan to impose the ban on plastic on all of its gig venues by 2030, too

Live Nation have announced that all of their music festivals will go plastic-free by 2021.

The international live music and entertainment promoter are behind such major UK festivals as Reading & Leeds, Download and Latitude. As well as these festivals, they’re also aiming to ban all single-use plastic from their gig venues, concert halls and clubs by the year 2030.

“Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet,” Michael Rapino, president of Live Nation Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The adverse effects of climate change are undeniable, and we want to use our place on the world stage to be part of the solution. Together our concerts, venues, festivals, and offices around the world are setting new sustainability standards for live events.”

Among the items which are set to be banned from Live Nation festivals by 2021 are glitter and cable ties, as well as single-use plastic drinks bottles, straws and toiletries.

Live Nation have also shared an ‘Environmental Charter’ which sets out their sustainability goals in more detail, including their aim to half their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Last month’s Glastonbury Festival saw a landmark ban on single-use plastic, a decision which was praised by Sir David Attenborough during his special surprise talk on the Pyramid Stage.

As well as hosting a large procession by Extinction Rebellion, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis also stated that the mission for Glastonbury in 2019 was to fight for a greener planet.

“This is the year,” she told NME. “Climate is top of the agenda, and it needs to be the top of the agenda if we’re going to make some serious fundamental changes.”