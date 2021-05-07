Live Nation has booked twice as many shows for 2022 as it did in 2019

Concert giants Live Nation have given the return of live music a welcome boost by revealing that they have already booked twice as many shows for next year as they did in 2019.

The positive update came via Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino in a call with investors yesterday (May 6).

“Around the world, people are showing the need to get out and socialise once again which reinforces our expectation that a return to concerts will be the logical progression as vaccines are readily available to everyone who wants to get one”, Rapino said.

Advertisement

“This is generally already the case in the U.S. where we are confidently planning our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows, and we expect many of our other major markets will follow this summer.”

As Consequence reports, the firm has already confirmed a number big events for 2021 including tours from the likes of Megadeth and Brad Paisley as well as Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, which returns in October.

“We are already seeing confirmed major tour dates for 2022 up double digits from the same time pre-pandemic in 2019 for 2020,” added Rapino.

“Many of these artists will have multi-year tours, spanning the US, Europe and often either Asia or Latin America, setting us up for a strong multi-year growth run.”

Rapino also previously revealed that large-scale gigs will start in the US from midsummer.