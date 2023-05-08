Liverpool and Kyiv simultaneously raved together for charity

Yesterday, May 7, both Liverpool and Kyiv raved simultaneously together as part of the charity event RAVE UKraine.

Rave UKraine took place at Liverpool’s Hangar 34 and at Kyiv’s HVLV. Each rave was live-streamed to one another making it possible for attendees in both cities to party alongside each other in a night of unity and solidarity with Ukraine. All donations and profits have gone to the Music Saves UA charity.

Hot Chip, Jodie Harsh, Sarah Story, DJ Paulette, James Lavelle, Mingulitka and Human Margareeta all took the stage in Liverpool to celebrate the night. Rave UKraine was a commissioned event, for Liverpool’s EuroFestival to celebrate Eurovision 2023.

The event was dubbed as the first of its kind as the two cities raved at the exact same time. Organiser Jez Collins had previously shared: “Rave UKraine is an act of resilience and a party with a purpose. Uniting ravers and clubbers on the dancefloors of Liverpool and Kyiv, it is an act of solidarity and support and a rejection of Russia’s war on Ukraine, its music and its cultural identity.”

“Over the past year, we as Music Saves UA collaborated with music events: festivals, conferences, discussions, etc. Our main task, as a charitable initiative, is to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine and promote Ukrainian music and culture as well as to raise funds for humanitarian needs in Ukraine,” shared charity Music Saves UA in a statement.

They continued: “Thanks to the support of the music community, we have managed to evacuate over 20,000 people from frontline territories, provide help for more than 40,000 people and purchase and distribute more than 600 tons of food and other supplies. We are grateful to the entire Rave UKraine team for their trust in us and to the people for their support. Music matters and it continues to save lives,” they continued.

In other news, Frankie Goes To Hollywood‘s classic line-up reunited for its first show in 36 years to open the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The synth-pop legends’ classic line-up – Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole and Peter Gill – played a small set in their hometown of Liverpool on Sunday, May 7, as part of the Eurovision opening ceremony.

The contest will take place between May 9 and 13. Mae Muller will represent the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’. The Eurovision final – which will be screened in UK cinemas for the first time in history – will feature performances by Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra, Netta and more.

Elsewhere, New Zealand have launched bid to enter Eurovision 2024 with comedy-pop duo Two Hearts fronting the bid.