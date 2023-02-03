Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers

Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.

Liverpool was last year chosen as the 2023 host city after fending off competition from those campaigning for the city of Glasgow.

Now, Liverpool City Council is seeking 500 “friendly and approachable people” to help at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs in the run up to and including the main competition (May 9-13).

Councillor Harry Doyle told BBC News that prospective volunteers will play “a vital role”.

The cabinet member for culture said: “The complexity around staging an event of this scale won’t surprise anyone. There is a dedicated team of people working hard behind the scenes with the ambition and determination to stage an unforgettable Eurovision which will do the UK and Ukraine proud.”

He added: “Our volunteers will play a vital role in helping us achieve this.”

The council, which is looking for people to help scan event tickets, meet and greet visitors and welcome artists to backstage areas in the Eurovision Village, said that it was a “chance to be at the heart of” the event.

“Enthusiastic volunteers are what make our events great,” Doyle added to the BBC. “Visitors from Europe and beyond will descend on our city from May, and despite potential language barriers, a friendly smile from one of our team may just make someone’s trip.”

A “diverse and inclusive volunteering team, with a blend of local volunteers and volunteers with knowledge of the Ukrainian language and culture”, a representative added, is what the council is aiming to secure.

It would be “a bonus”, the added, if volunteers can speak a language other than English “due to the international nature of the event”.

Volunteers will not be working at the arena where the contest is taking place.

Those interested in volunteering can register their interest on the Culture Liverpool website until midnight on February 14.

Earlier this week organisers behind Eurovision revealed its new slogan and visual identity.

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra previously said they were “pleased” that Liverpool would be staging the event, explaining: “We know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organisers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavour to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

The BBC has announced that the slogan for this year’s competition is “United By Music”, which reflects the power that music has to bring people together.

“The new slogan demonstrates the unique partnership between the UK, Ukraine and host city Liverpool to bring the 2023 Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together,” a statement read.

The 2023 final of the annual song contest is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Elsewhere, John Lydon has said that he’s feeling particularly nervous about competing to become this year’s Eurovision contestant for Ireland with his band Public Image Ltd.