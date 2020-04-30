Liverpool’s legendary Parr Street Studios look set to be demolished

Liverpool’s iconic Parr Street Studios look set to be demolished if a new planning application for flats is approved, a new report states.

As Getintothis report, the studios, along with music venues Studio 2 and Attic, are at risk due to the new development.

The report states that a planning application has been submitted by Liverpool-based contractor PJ Percival Construction to Liverpool City Council to build a hotel and 114 apartments as part of a six-to-eight-storey development.

A host of the world’s biggest artists and bands have recorded at Parr Street across its 25+ year history, including Coldplay, who worked on their first two albums ‘Parachutes’ and ‘A Rush Of Blood To The Head’ at the studios.

Echo & The Bunnymen also recorded ‘Ocean Rain’ at the studios, along with sessions from the likes of Elbow and Black Sabbath.

Pop megastars from Drake to Justin Bieber and Rihanna are also among the rich list to have recorded at the studios.

The coronavirus pandemic is also threatening the future of live music venues across the UK. Earlier this week, the Music Venue Trust (MVT) have launched a new campaign, ‘Save Our Venues’, to help over 500 grassroots music venues threatened by the virus’ long-term impact.

Over £100,000 was raised for individual venues within the first 48 hours of being online with London Mayor Sadiq Khan also pledging £450,000 to help venues in London.

Speaking to NME, venues across the country expressed their worry at the long-term impacts of Covid-19 on the live music circuit, with around 80 per cent of grassroots venues said to be affected.