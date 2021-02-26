Liverpool’s Sound City Festival confirmed for October

Liverpool’s Sound City festival has been confirmed to go ahead in 2021, albeit months later than it would usually take place.

Traditionally, the festival occurs in May, bringing the best new artists to Merseyside.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions in place relating to it, it has had to be pushed back.

Now, Sound City 2021 will take place between October 1-3. The line-up so far includes the likes of Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, The Snuts, The Lathums and Lanterns On The Lake.

Local artists Red Rum Club and The Mysterines will also perform, alongside other acts such as Abbie Ozard, Miss Tait, and Isabel Neib.

Tickets for Sound City 2021 are on sale now, with weekend passes costing £65.45. Any tickets purchased for the original dates will still be valid. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the official festival website.

In a press release, the event’s managing director Becky Ayres said: “I can’t believe that it’s been nearly two years since the last time we came together at Sound City, and that anticipation to get back to showcasing the best in new music has never been greater.

“Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great, and we’re excited to bring together genre-pushing favourites, thrilling live bands and must-see moments this October. With many more names to be announced, including a special third headliner, finally welcoming everyone back to Sound City is going to be a very special moment. We can’t wait.”

Earlier this week (February 22), it was reported that gigs, live events and nightclubs could return in June, if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan.

Boris Johnson is aiming to “remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21 at the earliest, which would pave the way for live music to restart without any restrictions on capacity or social distancing.