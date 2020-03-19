Liverpool Sound City postponed until September due to coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool Sound City has announced it will postpone its May event until later in the year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally due to take place in May 1-3, festival organisers have now decided to postpone the event until September.

“This was a difficult decision for us to make, but we will be postponing Sound City 2020 to September 25th, 26th & 27th,” a post on the festival’s official Instagram page read.

“The health and safety of our guests, staff and community is the most important thing for us to safeguard. We really do appreciate your support at this time. All tickets are still valid so we will see you in September for the party!! Please head to the link in the bio for our full statement.”

Many names on the 2020 lineup including headliners Pale Waves and Friendly Fires, will remain unchanged, and original tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled dates.

The festival has also revealed plans for a new online live-streaming service called Guest House. It’ll allow artists to perform and make money from their own homes, which is due to launch on April 2.

“The idea for Guest House came as a response to the awful situation we find ourselves in,” Managing Director Becky Ayres said. “We hope it will allow bands to maintain desperately needed income, as well as encouraging fans to get even closer to the artists they love and continue to support them where possible at this unprecedented moment in time.”

She added: “The decision to postpone the festival has been difficult but inevitable, and we’re so grateful for the support of the artists, venues and our wider community of music fans and industry. Their willingness to get on board and look forward to a rescheduled event in September has kept us going. We look forward to seeing you all then, and in the meantime enjoying some unlikely live experiences on Guest House. Stay safe and look after each other.”

Liverpool Sound City 2020 will now take place September 25-27. For more information, visit the Liverpool Sound City website.

Meanwhile, Pale Waves drummer Ciara Doran has spoken out for the first time since the band were involved in a bus crash last month.

The Manchester group were involved in a “serious accident” while on the way to Berlin where they were set to support Halsey at the Verti Music Hall.

At the time, they said they were “really lucky and [that] no-one has been seriously hurt”, before confirming that they are “not able to play the next few shows”.