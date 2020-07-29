Sound City have cancelled their rescheduled 2020 festival and conference to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Originally due to take place from May 1-3, 2020, organisers announced back in March that the events would initially be postponed to September.

Next year’s festival will now take place between April 30 and May 2 in light of the latest government guidance for live music venues, with the first line-up details for 2021 coming in September.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 festival and conference will be valid for next year’s event at no extra cost.

This is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make & we are heartbroken to have to make it, however, we would not be able to deliver Sound City to the level that you, our amazing fans deserve. ♥️ Read our full statement: https://t.co/vRBHptiWFo pic.twitter.com/zXSWKOMfoB — Liverpool Sound City (@SoundCity) July 29, 2020

The organisers said in a statement: “We are very sad to say that Sound City 2020 will not be going ahead this year.

“We have been faced with many challenges over these strange times and have been working hard to find a way for Sound City to go ahead this September. This is one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make and we are heartbroken to have to make it, however with all factors taken into account, we would not be able to deliver Sound City to the level that you, our amazing fans deserve, and we believe it is for the best that we move Sound City to next year where we can work to give everyone an unforgettable festival experience with the very best emerging music.”

They continued: “We promise to continue doing what we do best by putting on insanely amazing acts from all around the world in incredible venues where you can make unforgettable memories with your favourite people.”

“Once again we really appreciate the support we’ve received, and continue to receive from each and every one of you,” the organisers added in conclusion. “We are working around the clock to ensure Sound City 2021 is going to be a major year with a few more tricks up our sleeve. Thank you, everyone, for your continued support and love at this time.”

The original 2020 line-up included headliners Pale Waves and Friendly Fires.

For more information, visit the Liverpool Sound City website.