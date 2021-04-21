Liverpool Sound City reveals details of 2021 virtual edition

Liverpool Sound City has announced details of a six-day virtual edition, which begins later this month.

The new event precedes the festival’s full edition, which is set to take place in October after being pushed back from May due to coronavirus-related delays.

Sound City 2021 will take place between October 1-3, 2021, with a line-up that includes Rejjie Snow, The Murder Capital, The Snuts, The Lathums and Lanterns On The Lake. Sound City Digital is set to precede it across the week of April 26-May 1.

The digital festival will include a headline slot from The Snuts alongside panels, industry talks, new music showcases and more.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and are available here – see full details of the event below.

Discussing the festival’s forthcoming October event, Sound City’s managing director Becky Ayres said: “I can’t believe that it’s been nearly two years since the last time we came together at Sound City, and that anticipation to get back to showcasing the best in new music has never been greater.

“Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great, and we’re excited to bring together genre-pushing favourites, thrilling live bands and must-see moments this October.”

Elsewhere, the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) and Reading and Leeds Festivals boss Melvin Benn have called on the government to offer festival insurance against coronavirus, after the lack of financial protection caused a line of events to cancel their 2021 editions.

Boomtown, Deer Shed and Barn On The Farm confirmed their cancellation in the last week, with both festivals stating that they faced a huge financial risk if COVID-19 was to prevent them from going ahead in any capacity without insurance.

“The worry about insurance is not confined to the smaller festivals, I have that worry too. We’re all working really tightly together on all of this – the big festivals and small festivals are being very collaborative,” Benn told NME. “We’re all in this together. Insurance continues to be the single biggest worry for us all.”