Liz Phair announces new album ‘Soberish’ and shares single ‘Spanish Doors’

Liz Phair has announced that she will return with her next album ‘Soberish’ in June.

The seventh album from the Chicago singer will arrive on June 4 via Chrysalis, and comes 11 years after her last effort – 2010’s ‘Funstyle’.

Phair has also marked the record’s arrival with emotional lead single ‘Spanish Doors’, which can you listen to in full below.

‘Spanish Doors’ is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs”, Phair explained in an official press release.

She added: “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart.

“You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

As for the record itself, Phair added: “I found my inspiration for ‘Soberish’ by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman: The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People’, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson and the Cars.

“The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

You can check out the album tracklist in full below.

1. ‘Spanish Doors’

2.’The Game’

3.’Hey Lou’

4.’In There’

5.’Good Side’

6.’Sheridan Side’

7.’Ba Ba Ba’

8. ‘Soberish’

9. ‘Soul Sucker’

10. ‘Lonely Street’

11. ‘Dosage’

12. ‘Bad Kitty’

13. ‘Rain Scene’

Phair’s last track came with ‘Hey Lou’, an ode to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson, which arrived in February.