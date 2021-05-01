Liz Phair shares powerful video for new single ‘Spanish Doors’

Liz Phair has shared a video for her recent single ‘Spanish Doors’ – you can watch it below.

The emotional lead single is taken from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming new album ‘Soberish’ – her first since 2010’s ‘Funstyle’ – and is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs”.

Fair said in a press release: “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart.

“You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

The emotional struggle of divorce and finding a “ghost in the mirror” when faced with one’s own shortcomings in a relationship is reflected in the music video which sees Phair singing against a Spanish-style house and on a beach, where she edits the opacity of a photo on her iPhone to make herself disappear.

Watch the video below:

Due out on June 4 via Chrysalis, Phair said of ‘her new album: “I found my inspiration for ‘Soberish’ by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman: The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People’, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson and the Cars.

“The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

Phair’s last track came with ‘Hey Lou’, an ode to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson, which arrived in February.