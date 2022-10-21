Liz Truss’ resignation soundtracked on Channel 4 news by her “favourite song”, Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’

Channel 4 News used Taylor Swift‘s ‘Blank Space‘ to soundtrack its montage of Prime Minister Liz Truss following her resignation yesterday (October 20) after 44 days in office.

A reporter for the programme opened the segment by saying: “Liz Truss said that her favourite song was ‘Blank Space’ by Taylor Swift. We’ll leave you with that and some images of her. Good night.” A supercut of some of her moments as PM and leader of the Conservative Party then played out.

The lyrics to the US pop star’s 2014 hit, taken from her fifth album ‘1989‘, arguable have some application to Truss’ downfall. “So it’s gonna be forever/ Or it’s gonna go down in flames,” read some of the track’s words.

People on social media were quick to respond to what they’d seen. One user wrote: “IM IN TEARS THERES NO WAY CHANNEL 4 DID THIS HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAB #LizTruss.”

IM IN TEARS THERES NO WAY CHANNEL 4 DID THIS HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAB #LizTruss pic.twitter.com/6ikuRQWnri — spooky!sum 👻 steves sweet ghoul (@moththing97) October 20, 2022

“CHANNEL 4 I WOULD FUCKING DIE FOR YOU HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” wrote another alongside a video of the moment being recorded from a TV set.

Sorry I was ROARING pic.twitter.com/k77OprHF64 — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) October 20, 2022

Others made jokes about Truss’ known love of Swift, whom she was pictured with at the BAFTA awards ceremony in 2019.

liz truss rly said taylor swift has an album coming out i gotta dip pic.twitter.com/uqeBfgDXVR — kirstie 🪬🌜 (@kirstieharvey_) October 20, 2022

Figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have been sharing their reaction to the news of Truss’ resignation.

Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership contest on September 5, explained that she was leaving office as she “recognised that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

The outgoing PM confirmed that her successor will be appointed following another Tory leadership contest, which will be completed within the next week. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election following Truss’ resignation.

Responding to the news, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke wrote on Twitter: “Bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them.”

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has also shared his reaction, writing: “This fucking government is like malware you can’t remove. General election NOW.”

Meanwhile, right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album ‘Midnights’, Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more.

The singer has now released 'Midnights'.