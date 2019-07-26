Thanks goodness she didn't.

Lizzo has revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after her single ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.

The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the 31-year old and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.

In a new interview with People, Lizzo revealed that people’s lack of interest and initial reaction to the song caused her to consider leaving music for good.

Lizzo said: “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking: ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’

“I was like: ‘Fuck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like: ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

The song’s inclusion in the Netflix comedy Someone Great helped to raise the song’s profile and popularity.

“Who would have thunk?” Lizzo added. “What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring – but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.

“Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

Earlier this month, (July 10), Lizzo announced that she’ll be returning to the UK and Europe for a tour later this year.

The ‘Juice’ singer, who won huge acclaim for her Glastonbury performance last month, will return in November for her biggest UK and European shows to date. You can see the dates below.

November tour dates

4 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

8 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

13 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

14 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

18 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark