Lizzo and Dave to perform at Brit Awards 2020

Lizzo and Dave are set to perform at the 2020 Brit Awards later this month, joining a stellar line-up that already includes the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish.

The ‘Juice’ singer and the Mercury Prize winning rapper will perform at the ceremony on February 18, which will see Jack Whitehall returning as host for the third year in a row.

Dave said of the performance: “I’m very grateful and looking forward to the opportunity, I’m going to give everything I can to give you my best performance.”

It comes after the ‘Location’ rapper secured an impressive four nominations – best male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and the Mastercard album of the year for his acclaimed debut ‘Psychodrama’.

He joins Lewis Capaldi in being this year’s most nominated artist, with the Scottish singer bagging nominations for Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (‘Someone You Loved’), Best New Artist, and Mastercard Album of the Year (‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’).

Lizzo, meanwhile, has secured a nomination for best International Female Solo Artist.

Stormzy and Mabel also have three nominations each, with both up for Song of the Year for ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ respectively. Elsewhere, Stormzy appears in the Male Solo Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year categories.