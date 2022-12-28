Lizzo and her mum jump on the Yung Gravy train with new TikTok

Lizzo has jumped onto the TikTok trend of young women dressing their mothers up as themselves (known more casually as the “turning my mom into me” trend), jestfully suggesting Sharie Jefferson-Johnson – her own mum – hook up with Yung Gravy.

For her take on the trend, Lizzo had Jefferson-Johnson strut her stuff in a merlot-coloured Pet Me Heart onesie from the Yitty shapewear line, which Lizzo herself co-created. The artist captioned it with “Yung Gravy” alongside a series of glancing eye emojis.

The joke, for those unaware, is that Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Hauri) has a penchant for older women. He’s leaned heavily into the meme himself, duetting a handful of videos in the aforementioned trend on TikTok and even making his bio on the platform, “Your mom’s favourite.”

Advertisement

Hauri’s song ‘Betty’, too, is supposedly named after Betty White – in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight (filmed at this year’s MTV VMAs, where his red carpet date was Addison Rae’s mum), he explained: “On every album, I put at least one song named after a MILF. They’re more experienced. They are an under-serviced community, I’d like to say, and they deserve more attention.”

Have a look at Lizzo’s take on the “turning my mom into me” trend below:

Elsewhere in Lizzo’s world, the artist recently made a secret cameo on SZA‘s new album ‘SOS’, revealed shortly after she performed ‘Someday At Christmas’ and ‘Break Up Twice’ on Saturday Night Live. The latter song appears on Lizzo’s own recent album, ‘Special’, which arrived back in July and earned four stars from NME (as well as the Number 36 spot on NME’s list of the year’s best albums).

November was a particularly busy month for the genre-bending pop and soul star, punctuated by the release of her HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo. Prior to it, she released of a Christmas single for Amazon Music and made two major announcements: one for a new set of North American tour dates, and one for her headline appearance at next year’s Open’er festival. She’ll also tour the UK and Europe starting over February and March.