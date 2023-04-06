Lizzo and Jack Black cameo in latest ‘Mandalorian’ episode

The latest episode of The Mandalorian brought two unexpected faces into the Star Wars galaxy: Lizzo and Jack Black.

The fifth episode of the series’ third season, ‘Chapter 22: Guns For Hire’, premiered on Disney+ yesterday (April 5). Neither artists’ cameos were announced beforehand, making them both surprise appearances. They show up in the same scene, taking the roles of royalty on the faraway planet of Plazir-15 – Lizzo as The Duchess and Black as Captain Bombardier, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Black said it was “so fun” to work with Lizzo “as the king and queen of Plazir-15”, sharing a selfie he took with the ‘Special’ singer in their costumes. Lizzo too posted a photo commemorating her cameo, posing with her collection of Grogu toys and memorabilia.

Have a look at some fan reactions to ‘Guns For Hire’ below:

Lizzo in the Mandalorian? The way I gasped 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/WyhRYnXdlq — · · · (@jaetheebae) April 5, 2023

I talk a lot of shit about The Mandalorian but immediately perked up when Jack Black showed up looking like this pic.twitter.com/WYnnlQ4wNX — kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 5, 2023

I’m sorry but the Lizzo Blade Runner SVU episode of The Mandalorian is a masterpiece, Bryce Dallas Howard you will always be a famous director — adam (@adamjmoussa) April 6, 2023

lizzo manifested herself in star wars we really love to see it pic.twitter.com/QO4Hqge88k — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando era (@ahsokasgoggles) April 5, 2023

The Mandalorian has two chapters left to air in its third season; the seventh episode will begin streaming on Wednesday April 12, with the eighth and final landing exactly a week later (April 19). Both episodes were directed by Rick Famuyiwa (who also helmed this season’s premiere), while this week’s episode was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard; many fans online have compared it – both favourably and less so – to Blade Runner.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover revealed earlier this week that he’s “in talks” to reprise his Star Wars role as Lando Calrissian; he first starred as the fan-favourite character in 2018’s Solo film, and in December of 2020, Lucasfilm announced that a standalone Lando series was in development for streaming.

Also releasing in 2023 will be two more Star Wars series, both tied in to the narrative of The Mandalorian – Ahsoka is on track to premiere on Disney+ this summer, while the Jude Law vehicle Skeleton Crew is set to debut at the end of the year.