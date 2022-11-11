Lizzo and Kane Brown among artists covering Christmas classics for Amazon Music

Amazon Music announced yesterday (November 10) that a selection of artists including Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Kane Brown and Sam Ryder will be releasing covers of classic Christmas songs exclusively onto the streaming service throughout the festive season.

Lizzo will be covering Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Someday At Christmas’, while Brown will be putting his own spin on Elvis Presley‘s ‘Blue Christmas’. Meanwhile, Maisie Peters and Sam Ryder will be taking on ‘Together This Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ respectively.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday At Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

“We have Christmas music playing at our house all throughout the season, and this year I’m excited that my daughters will get to hear my voice on one of the most timeless classics made famous by the legendary Elvis Presley,” added Brown. “I hope my version puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Some of the covers are available to stream on Amazon Music now, while the others will be rolled out across the festive season.

You can see the full Amazon Original holiday tracklist below:

“Someday at Christmas” by Lizzo

“Blue Christmas” by Kane Brown

“The First Noel” by GIVĒON

“Last Christmas” by Lauren Spencer Smith

“Firebabe” (Orchestral Version) by Stormzy

“Amazing Grace” by DVSN

“All I Want (For Christmas)” by Zoe Wees

“In the Bleak Midwinter” by Alexis Ffrench

“Together This Christmas” by Maisie Peters

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Manuel Turizo

“Christmas Lights” by Amy Shark

“En lo Alto Gloria” by Majo y Dan and Alex Zurdo

“Mon Beau Sapin” by Kendji Girac

“Jingle Bells” by Sam Ryder

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Priya Ragu

“Pastello Bianco” by Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

“Gozo y Paz” by Blanca and Alex Campos

“La Marimorena” by Demarco Flamenco

“Who Would Imagine a King” by Budjerah

“Dime Navidad” by Edurne

“El Hijo Ausente” by Rafa Pérez