Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age announced for Open’er 2023

Lizzo and Queens Of The Stone Age will be performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival 2023.

Lizzo will be headlining the Wednesday night of the festival, which will mark her first ever live performance in Poland, while Queens Of The Stone Age will be playing on the Friday. Arctic Monkeys, OneRepublic and Nothing But Thieves have already been confirmed for the line-up of Open’er, which will take place in Gdynia, on the north coast of Poland, from June 28 – July 1 2023.

Check out the festival’s announcements below.

Lizzo is the first Wednesday headliner! Open'er 2023! One of the most distinctive stars and 3-time Grammy winner will perform at Orange Main Stage on June 28. See you in @MiastoGdynia at her first show in Poland. About damn time! Early Bird Tickets: https://t.co/9uBQUj6mVt @lizzo pic.twitter.com/Jj4sJOZwNu — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) November 25, 2022

Queens Of The Stone Age! The absolute rock giants join Open’er 2023! June 30, Orange Main Stage. Let’s go with the flow! Early Bird Tickets: https://t.co/9uBQUj6mVt @qotsa #opener2023 pic.twitter.com/yDKfGV9i40 — Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) November 25, 2022

Queens Of The Stone Age have been gradually revealing their tour plans for 2023 – alongside Open’er, they will also be playing Southside Festival and Hurricane Festival, which both take place in Germany in June. The band haven’t played a headline show since 2018, and had to pull out of headline slots at both Reading & Leeds and Spain’s Mad Cool in 2021 due to “restrictions and logistics”.

Lizzo recently completed a North American tour in support of her new album ‘Special’, bringing out Missy Elliott and Cardi B to perform ‘Tempo’ and ‘Rumors’ respectively on the last night at LA’s Kia Forum. A second North American leg scheduled for next spring was announced shortly afterwards. She will also be touring the UK and Europe in February and March next year with Joy Crookes supporting. You can buy your tickets here.

Elsewhere, a HBO documentary about Lizzo’s life and rise to fame, Love Lizzo, debuted yesterday (November 24). It shows footage of the singer during her formative years in which she explains that she didn’t feel confident enough to think one day she could be performing songs on a stage for thousands of people.

In the initial trailer, she said that her career “came very close to not being a thing”, as it is later revealed that she felt like giving up several times, and door after door was slammed in her face. “Nobody was trying to sign a fat black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute.”