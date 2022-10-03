Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates

Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023.

The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.

It begins at Oslo’s Spektrum on February 17 before wrapping at The O2 in London on March 15. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 7) at 12pm local time here.

Those with American Express cards in Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and the UK can purchase tickets in a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (October 4) at 12pm local time.

Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour’ UK and European dates 2023:

FEBRUARY

17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena

MARCH

02 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

03 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

05 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena

08 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

09 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena

11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

15 – London, UK – The O2

Meanwhile, last week Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute.

The huge moment took place last Tuesday (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.

Sharing a clip of the performance on Twitter after the show, Lizzo wrote: “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE […] NOW YOU HAVE.”

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

“I’M THE FIRST AND ONLY PEROSN TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE – THANK YOU @librarycongress.”

During her set, Lizzo – who is a classically trained flautist – also provided her fans with insight into the instrument’s history.