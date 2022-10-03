Lizzo announces 2023 UK and European tour dates

Lizzo has shared details of UK and European dates for her ‘The Special Tour’ in 2023.
The pop star, who today (October 3) kicks off the tour in North America in support of her latest album, ‘Special‘, will play 15 dates across Europe and the UK next year. Joy Crooks will support on all UK dates.
It begins at Oslo’s Spektrum on February 17 before wrapping at The O2 in London on March 15. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 7) at 12pm local time here.
Those with American Express cards in Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and the UK can purchase tickets in a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (October 4) at 12pm local time.
Lizzo’s ‘The Special Tour’ UK and European dates 2023:
FEBRUARY
17 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum
18 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
23 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
24 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
27 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
28 – Berlin, DE– Mercedes-Benz Arena
MARCH
02 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
03 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
05 – Paris, FR– Accor Arena
08 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
09 – Birmingham, UK – Utilitia Arena
11 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
15 – London, UK – The O2
Meanwhile, last week Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute.
The huge moment took place last Tuesday (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
Sharing a clip of the performance on Twitter after the show, Lizzo wrote: “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE […] NOW YOU HAVE.”
During her set, Lizzo – who is a classically trained flautist – also provided her fans with insight into the instrument’s history.