Lizzo announces expansive ‘Special’ North American arena tour with Latto

Lizzo has announced tour dates for a massive North American arena tour, with special guest Latto, to take place later this year.

The new dates will support the singer’s fourth album, ‘Special’, which is set to drop on July 15. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (April 29) at 10 am local time. The tour will make more than 20 stops, kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, with dates in New York City on October 2 and Los Angeles on November 18.

“3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!” Lizzo shared on Twitter while announcing her 2022 tour, adding: “So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ’22.” See the full routing for ‘The Special Tour’ below and view ticket details here.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Lizzo ‘The Special Tour’ dates:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

OCTOBER

2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Earlier this month, Lizzo shared a preview of her upcoming album with the disco-tinged single ‘About Damn Time’.

“I’ve made the song of the summer with ‘About Damn Time’,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do.”

She continued: “‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”

The tour news also follows Lizzo joining Harry Styles at this year’s Coachella. Towards the end of his main set, Styles surprised the crowd by welcoming Lizzo to the stage to cover Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’. The duo then sang a joint rendition of One Direction’s 2011 hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.