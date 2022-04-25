Lizzo announces expansive ‘Special’ North American arena tour with Latto

Lizzo has announced tour dates for a massive North American arena tour, with special guest Latto, to take place later this year.
The new dates will support the singer’s fourth album, ‘Special’, which is set to drop on July 15. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday (April 29) at 10 am local time. The tour will make more than 20 stops, kicking off in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, with dates in New York City on October 2 and Los Angeles on November 18.
“3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!” Lizzo shared on Twitter while announcing her 2022 tour, adding: “So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ’22.” See the full routing for ‘The Special Tour’ below and view ticket details here.
Lizzo ‘The Special Tour’ dates:
SEPTEMBER
23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
OCTOBER
2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
NOVEMBER
2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Earlier this month, Lizzo shared a preview of her upcoming album with the disco-tinged single ‘About Damn Time’.
“I’ve made the song of the summer with ‘About Damn Time’,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a recent interview. “I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do.”
She continued: “‘About Damn Time’ can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here.”
The tour news also follows Lizzo joining Harry Styles at this year’s Coachella. Towards the end of his main set, Styles surprised the crowd by welcoming Lizzo to the stage to cover Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’. The duo then sang a joint rendition of One Direction’s 2011 hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.