Lizzo announces new UK and European tour

Bring it on

Lizzo has announced that she’ll return for a UK and European tour later this year.

The ‘Juice’ singer, who won huge acclaim for her Glastonbury performance last month, will return in November for her biggest European shows to date.

She’ll kick the tour off on November 4 at Paris’ Salle Pleyel, before concluding almost three weeks later at Copenhagen’s Store Vega.

It also features her biggest UK shows to date, including appearances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse. You can check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale this Friday (July 12).

NOVEMBER

4 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

8 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

13 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

14 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

18 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

In a four-star review of Lizzo’s triumphant performance on Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, NME described the set as “triumphant, exciting and genuinely inspiring”.