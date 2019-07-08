Lizzo announces new UK and European tour

Bring it on
Lizzo has announced that she’ll return for a UK and European tour later this year.
The ‘Juice’ singer, who won huge acclaim for her Glastonbury performance last month, will return in November for her biggest European shows to date.
She’ll kick the tour off on November 4 at Paris’ Salle Pleyel, before concluding almost three weeks later at Copenhagen’s Store Vega.
It also features her biggest UK shows to date, including appearances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse. You can check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale this Friday (July 12).
NOVEMBER
4 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
8 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
13 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany
14 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
18 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
In a four-star review of Lizzo’s triumphant performance on Glastonbury’s West Holts stage, NME described the set as “triumphant, exciting and genuinely inspiring”.
“She continues preaching to her eager subjects for several minutes, demanding the audience to practise self-love (“I want you to know if you can love me, you can love your goddamn self,”) and encouraging them to go home and practise her mantra of looking at yourself in the mirror and telling yourself” “I love you, you are beautiful and you can do anything.” Around the crowd people are moved to tears, and it’s a genuinely uniting moment,” wrote NME’s Hannah Mylrea.
“Triumphant, exciting and genuinely inspiring, Lizzo’s set today didn’t just mark her return to Worthy Farm, it also proved she’s a popstar of the people.”