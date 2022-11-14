Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023

Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘.

The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 18) at 10am local time here.

The singer and rapper is about to wrap the first leg of her North American tour on Friday at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Lizzo’s North American tour dates 2023:

APRIL

21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

MAY

04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

JUNE

02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Last month Lizzo shared details of UK and European dates for 2023. Head here for tickets.

In other news, Amazon Music announced last week that a selection of artists including Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Kane Brown and Sam Ryder will release covers of classic Christmas songs exclusively onto the streaming service throughout the festive season.

Lizzo will cover Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Someday At Christmas’, while Brown will be putting his own spin on Elvis Presley‘s ‘Blue Christmas’. Meanwhile, Maisie Peters and Sam Ryder will take on ‘Together This Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ respectively.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday At Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”