Lizzo asks fans to stay six feet away from her until COVID-19 cases decrease

Lizzo has asked fans to stay six feet away from her until the number of COVID-19 cases in the US significantly decreases.

COVID cases stateside are said to have jumped by 170 percent in the last two weeks due to the fast-spread Delta variant.

Speaking to fans on Instagram Live, Lizzo asked fans to kindly keep their distance if they see her in the flesh.

“I don’t care who you are,” the singer said. “You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet. This shit is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?”

She added: “So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it.”

The singer concluded the livestream by noting: “I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks. And until this is cleared up and we know what the f**k this variant is and who it affects – stay safe my friends.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this month that Lizzo will join Lorde, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd to perform as part of Global Citizen Live in September.

The anti-poverty charity organisation are planning their next live music event following on from May’s Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, which featured performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R.