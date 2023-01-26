Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith among performers announced for 2023 Grammys

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of artists performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards next month, including Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith.

Kim Petras will also be appearing alongside Smith, performing their hit 2022 collaboration ‘Unholy’. Other performers confirmed for the evening include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs, with more set to be announced in the coming days.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the third time in a row. Nominations were announced in November, with the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele leading the way.

Advertisement

All artists performing at next month’s ceremony are also up for awards. Bad Bunny, Carlile, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige are all nominated for Album of the Year – among many other categories. Carlile is up for eight awards in total, while Blige is up for six and Lizzo is up for five.

Bad Bunny’s nod for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ marks the first time a Spanish-language album has been nominated for Album of the Year. The Puerto Rican reggaeton star is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance (for ‘Moscow Mule’) and Best Música Urbana Album.

Lacy has three nominations for hit ‘Bad Habit’ – Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance – along with a Best Progressive R&B Album nod for ‘Gemini Rights’.

Lizzo’s nominations include Song of the Year with ‘About Damn Time’, while Smith and Petras are nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for ‘Unholy’. Combs is also up for Best Country Album (for ‘Growin’ Up’) and Best Country Song (for ‘Doin’ This), along with Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Miranda Lambert collaboration ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick and Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson were among those who would receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s ceremony.