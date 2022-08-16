Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to perform at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin have been added to the performance line-up for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

It’s also been revealed what most of those artists will be performing at the ceremony, which is set to take place August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Lizzo will perform her ‘Special’ cut ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ – which she released a music video for this week.

BLACKPINK will deliver the debut American performance of their forthcoming single ‘Pink Venom’. Måneskin, meanwhile, will perform recent single ‘Supermodel’. It has not yet been revealed which song Harlow, who performed at last year’s VMAs alongside Lil Nas X for their collaboration ‘Industry Baby’, has in store for this year’s appearance.

The four newly-announced artist join a performer line-up for the 2022 VMAs that also includes Nicki Minaj – who will be honoured with the Video Vanguard Award – along with Panic! at the Disco, Khalid and Marshmello, J Balvin and Anitta.

Both Harlow and Måneskin withdrew from scheduled appearances at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival in order to perform at this year’s VMAs. In a statement shared yesterday (August 15), organisers wrote that they were “saddened” that both acts had “decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds”.

This year’s VMAs nominations are led by Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, with seven nominations each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat are close behind with six nominations each while Taylor Swift has five. See the full list of nominees here.

It was announced that Minaj would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s ceremony earlier this month, joining past recipients such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.