Lizzo says her body is not “a trend”: “I’m so much more than that”

Lizzo has said her body is “not a trend” in a new interview.

The star has become a figurehead for the body positivity movement after speaking openly and confidently about her figure.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone she spoke briefly about her experiences with embracing her own body and how it has become the focus of a lot of the attention on her. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she said.

“The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

She added that she wanted to be celebrated for her music rather than being called “brave” for talking about her body. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she said. “It’s not a trend.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo is set to perform at the Grammys this weekend (January 26). She is also nominated for eight awards at this year’s ceremony including Best New Artist, Album Of The Year for ‘Cuz I Love You’, and Song Of The Year for ‘Truth Hurts’.

At the start of the year, Lizzo announced she was taking a break from Twitter after being targeted by trolls. “Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she told her followers.