Lizzo calls Beyoncé “the artist of our lives” at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo has called Beyoncé “the artist of our lives” at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles tonight (February 5).

The annual awards show is currently taking place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, honouring the best of the last year in music.

Lizzo won Record Of The Year for ‘About Damn Time’ at the ceremony, beating Beyoncé to the prize. At the end of her speech, the star looked around the audience for Beyoncé and recalled skipping school to watch her perform.

“You changed my life,” Lizzo told Beyoncé. “You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I wanna make people feel this way with my music’ so thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

Lizzo praising Beyonce at the 2023 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3SHNLYfqbC — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) February 6, 2023

Earlier in her speech, Lizzo paid tribute to Prince, whose death she said inspired her to “dedicate my life to making positive music”.

“This was at a time when positive music and feel good music wasn’t mainstream. I felt very misunderstood I felt on the outside looking in. I had to be that change to make the world a better place.

“Now I look around and there’s all these songs about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and I’m just so proud to be a part of it. I’d like to believe that no only can people do good, we just are good. Anyone at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, stay true to yourself.”

Elsewhere at the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most decorated artist at the ceremony. The star surpassed classical musician Georg Solti’s record of 31 Grammys tonight – and could still win more before the show is over.

Bad Bunny opened the show with a vibrant performance of two songs from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, while Migos’ Quavo honoured his late bandmate and nephew Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment. A star-studded celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary also took place, featuring LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and more.

An Iranian singer-songwriter took home the inaugural Best Song For Social Change Award, which seeks to honour songs that respond to current issues and hold the potential for positive global impact.

Earlier tonight, Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her Grammy win, while Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE as she became the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.