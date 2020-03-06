Lizzo has questioned social media video sharing app TikTok, saying the site has taken down videos she has posted wearing a bathing suit.

The singer, who is renowned for promoting body positivity and embracing revealing costumes on stage, told TikTok “we need to talk” after making the accusations and pointing out that other women were permitted to show off their bodies.

In a captioned video shared on TikTok, the Grammy-winning star lip-syncs the words “I know”, and writes: “TikTok keeps taking down my videos of me in my bathing suits.

Advertisement

“But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok…we need to talk.”

#Lizzo is claiming that #tiktok is taking down her video due to the fact that she was in her bathing suit. while #tiktok is allowing other female tiktokers video to still be up while there in there bathing suit pic.twitter.com/MpFhmp1t6M — Social News (@TheSocNews) March 4, 2020

Since the video was posted on Tuesday, it has been watched more than 9.4 million times, and been commented on more than 15,000 times.

In a past interview with NME, Lizzo spoke about the importance of representation and celebrity diversity.

She said: “When I saw Missy Elliott as a kid, I saw myself. She made me realise, yes, I can do it!”

When asked why she connected with the LGBT community, she added: “Because we’ve all felt marginalised.

Advertisement

“We’ve all felt the same type of struggle and identity crisis and unsure footing in a society that tells us we’re not good enough and not the standard.”

Recently the 31-year-old was hit with a countersuit from the three songwriters she sued back in October following allegations of plagiarism in regards to her hit ‘Truth Hurts’.

Released in September 2017, ‘Truth Hurts’ became a subject of controversy last year when the ‘Juice’ star was accused of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’, such as the line: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch“.

Lizzo denied the allegations and sued the three songwriters in question — brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin “Yves” Rothman — back in October, seeking “a judicial declaration” that the Raisens and Rothman “did not co-author ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits.”

This new countersuit has accused Lizzo of “bad faith [and an] unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties” to the the three songwriters, before alleging that “Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award [for Best Pop Solo Performance] but for the songwriting and producing contributions of [the Raisens and Rothman].” [via Rolling Stone]