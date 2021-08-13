Lizzo takes aim at rumours on her first single in two years featuring Cardi B

Lizzo has returned with her first new music in two years, ‘Rumors’, featuring fellow rapper Cardi B.

For the track, Lizzo takes aim at how her appearance and actions are discussed by the public, and criticises the gossip spread about her online.

“Spending all your time trying to break a woman down / Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around,” Lizzo sings on the single.

The accompanying music video, directed by Tanu Muino, depicts the pair as Olympian figures.

Watch the clip for ‘Rumors’ below:

Lizzo teased the arrival of ‘Rumors’ earlier this month. Prior to that, she had shared footage of herself and Mark Ronson spending time in a studio together.

‘Rumors’ is Lizzo’s first new release since her 2019 album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. The record was given five stars from NME upon its release, and described as “flawlessly genre-spanning”.

“On her self-love anthem-packed third album, Lizzo proves she’s the electric, complex pop star that the world needs.”

For Cardi B, ‘Rumors’ is just the latest collaboration this year, having already worked with DJ Khaled on ‘Big Paper’, Migos on ‘Type Shit’ and Normani for ‘Wild Side’. Cardi also released a solo single titled ‘Up’. Along with her megahit ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion, it will feature on her forthcoming second studio album.