Lizzo covers Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ during Glastonbury set

Lizzo has covered Coldplay‘s hit song ‘Yellow’ during her headlining set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The singer began her set with ‘Cause I Love You’ followed by ‘Juice and ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’. Toward the middle of her set, she broke out into a cover of Coldplay’s 2000s hit ‘Yellow’. She introduced the track as one of her “one of her favourite songs.”

This is not the first time the pop icon has covered the hit. She has been performing renditions of it throughout her tour this year. She then brought out her flute aka “Sasha Flute” to play an impressive solo before diving into her song ‘Truth Hurts’

‘Yellow’ was not the only cover she performed for the Glastonbury crowd. She also led the festival goers into a rendition of Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’.

The pop singer also took the time soak in the huge crowd that showed up to see her and thanked them for being there. “I’m just so overwhelmed,” Lizzo said, recalling how she played an empty tent a few years back at Glastonbury.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton joined Max Richter on stage – but a man attempted to interrupt their set with a naked protest.

The Park stage saw another movie star collaboration yesterday (June 23), with Cate Blanchett appearing with Sparks during their early evening set.

Yesterday was closed with a stellar headline set from Arctic Monkeys, as well as a surprise set from Foo Fighters appearing under the moniker The Churnups.

Glastonbury continues today with performances from Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, The Pretenders (with a number of special guests) and more.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.