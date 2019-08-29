Lizzo criticised after filing to trademark the phrase “100% that bitch”

"I just took a DNA test / Turns out I'm 100% that bitch."

Lizzo has been criticised after she reportedly filed to trademark the phrase “100% that bitch” phrase from her 2017 song ‘Truth Hurts’.

In the song, Lizzo quips: “I just took a DNA test / Turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

She’s reportedly planning to print the phrase on her forthcoming tour merchandise – including hoodies, jackets, t-shirts and hats. But she has faced criticism from the likes of singer Mina Lioness, who wrote the same phrase in a tweet some seven months before ‘Truth Hurts’ dropped.

Lioness wrote on Twitter: “What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her. I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight.

“I should have recorded the diss track huh,” she added.

Another said: “So Lizzo has publicly stated that she was “inspired (to jack)” after she saw the whole ‘100% that bitch’ line online and you Lizzards think that the creator of that line shouldn’t be credited because ‘anyone could have said it’? Yet Lizzo should profit from it???””

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton recently turned out to be a fan of Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’.

Lizzo posted a video on her Instagram of the 2016 Democratic Presidential hopefuls rising for the country’s national anthem, before her own track ‘Truth Hurts’ plays instead.

The former Senator, First Lady, and the Democrats’ eventual nominee for the election replied to Lizzo with her own lyrics – “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”, stopping short of “I’m 100% that bitch”.

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.

The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the star, and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.