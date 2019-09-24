Lizzo enlists K-pop boyband AB6IX for new remix of ‘Truth Hurts’

"I took a DNA test..."

Lizzo has recruited rookie South Korean boyband AB6IX on yet another remix of her chart-topping single, ‘Truth Hurts’.

The latest remix features a fresh verse and a tweaked chorus in Korean from the K-pop idols. It’s the third rework of ‘Truth Hurts’, following a remix featuring rapper DaBaby and a house version by American DJ CID. Check it out below.

Truth Hurts (feat. AB6IX) We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

‘Truth Hurts’ appears on the deluxe edition of Lizzo’s breakthrough album, ‘Cuz I Love You’, alongside singles such as ‘Juice’ and the Missy Elliot-assisted ‘Tempo’.

The song was originally released in 2017, but did not chart when it was originally released. Earlier this year, the song started to gain momentum after its lyrics “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” became a TikTok meme. Lizzo also performed the song in show-stopping appearances at the BET Awards 2019 and the MTV VMAs 2019.

The AB6IX-assisted version of ‘Truth Hurts’ is the latest in a slew of collaborations between South Korean and Western artists. Lil Nas X previously teamed up with RM of K-pop juggernauts BTS for ‘Seoul Town Road’, a remix of his record-breaking hit ‘Old Town Road’, while singer-songwriter Ava Max connected with NCT 127 for a rework of her single ‘So Am I’.

AB6IX first made their debut in May with a seven-track mini-album, B:Complete. The five-member outfit consists of Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi, who are best known as former members of popular boyband Wanna One, alongside Lim Young-min, Jeon Woong and Kim Dong-hyun.