Lizzo faces countersuit over ‘Truth Hurts’ songwriting credits

Lizzo has been hit with a countersuit from the three songwriters she sued back in October following allegations of plagiarism in regards to her hit ‘Truth Hurts’.

Released in September 2017, ‘Truth Hurts’ became a subject of controversy last year when the ‘Juice’ star was accused of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’, such as the line: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch“.

Lizzo denied the allegations and sued the three songwriters in question — brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin “Yves” Rothman — back in October, seeking “a judicial declaration” that the Raisens and Rothman “did not co-author ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits.”

This new countersuit has accused Lizzo of “bad faith [and an] unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties” to the the three songwriters, before alleging that “Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award [for Best Pop Solo Performance] but for the songwriting and producing contributions of [the Raisens and Rothman].” [via Rolling Stone]

Attorney Lawrence Iser, who is representing three songwriters, said in a statement: “Lizzo is a talented musician and performer who currently enjoys immense popularity based on a hit song that she did not write alone. The counterclaims we filed today seek a judgement from the court that the song that is now called ‘Truth Hurts’ originated in Justin Raisen’s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and Jesse Saint John.

“When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs and musicology that 100% prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song.”

The countersuit is aiming for the judge to dismiss Lizzo’s lawsuit and declare that the Raisens and Rothman are joint authors and co-owners of both ‘Truth Hurts’ and the ‘Healthy’ demo. It also wants the outcome of the case to assert that ‘Truth Hurts’ is derivative of ‘Healthy’, and that the three songwriters be properly compensated.

Lizzo has yet to respond to the countersuit.

