Lizzo gets her first wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Lizzo is the latest star to be immortalised as a wax figure in Madame Tussauds.

The singer revealed on her social media on Tuesday (January 31) that she had got her first wax figure in the famed waxwork museum’s Las Vegas branch, alongside a video of her going in for a kiss with the wax replica of herself.

“Single handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life,” she wrote. “Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like.”

The figure is wearing a replica of the white Atelier Versace dress Lizzo wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds – now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like 😳 pic.twitter.com/ee9XEO7L42 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) January 31, 2023

Lizzo also shared a photo of herself posing with the figure, as well as other videos. “Introducing WAXXO,” she captioned one of the videos. In a separate TikTok, she cheekily asked a user, “What would you do with 2 Lizzos?”

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas also recently added figures of Missy Elliott, Beyonce and RuPaul.

Lizzo also recently secured a trademark for the phrase “100 per cent that bitch”, which was first made iconic in her 2017 single ‘Truth Hurts’. The song became a sleeper hit in 2019 and she had been trying to make the phrase a trademark ever since, but was routinely turned away by the US Patent and Trademark Office. She emerged victorious this week, however, when the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled that “100 per cent that bitch” is, as a phrase, inexplicably linked to Lizzo.

The artist is set to perform at both the Grammy Awards this Sunday (February 5) and BRIT Awards next Saturday (February 11).