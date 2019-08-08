Video comes days after footage of the singer covering Adele's 'Someone Like You' was unearthed

Lizzo has shared a clip of her playing the flute while Megan Thee Stallion twerks – check it out below.

The clip sees the rapper busting moves while Lizzo, who is renowned for playing the flute, shouts: “shake it”.

The video comes just days after homemade footage of a young Lizzo singing Adele‘s ‘Someone Like You’ was unearthed.

Taken from the singer’s recently uncovered old YouTube channel, the video sees a 23-year-old Lizzo cover the Adele smash for her 850+ subscribers while accompanying herself on the piano.

“Hey! Bored & playing around with music again,” the video description reads. “Found the chords and decided to have some fun. Thanks for watching!”

Lizzo’s old YouTube channel also features a video where she covers Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ ‘Empire State of Mind’ on the flute.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after her single ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.

The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the 31-year old and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.

Last month, she and Missy Elliott took it back to the golden era of hip-hop music videos when they released a set of energetic visuals for their track, ‘Tempo’.

Released back in March, ‘Tempo’ features on Lizzo’s third album, ‘Cuz I Love You’.