Watch Lizzo help fan create a butt tattoo mid-concert

Lizzo halted a recent concert to help a fan create a butt tattoo after being asked by someone in the front row.

Currently, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer is touring on the North American leg of her ‘Special’ tour, supported by Latto and Saucy Santana.

At a show in Lexington, Kentucky last week (April 22), Lizzo paused mid-set to address a sign in the front row that said, “Lizzo, draw my next tattoo.”

The fan proceeded to tell Lizzo where she’d get her tattoo, saying: “Well, I feel like the only way to put a Lizzo tattoo on your body is on your ass.”

The Detroit star then agreed, drawing a huge roar from the crowd: “I’m gonna put my lips on this paper, so you can have my lips on your ass. So if anytime anyone tries to talk shit, you can tell them Lizzo says to kiss my motherfucking ass!”

Lizzo then proceeded to put more lipstick on stage and then kissed the fan’s sign.

The 34-year-old later posted the heartwarming clip to her Instagram and joked: “Was it even a Lizzo Show if nobody got an ass tattoo?”

The tour is in support of Lizzo’s fourth studio album ‘Special’. In a four-star review, NME concluded that “Lizzo knows exactly who she is as an artist and what she wants to achieve: she’s the bad bitch with an incredible talent for making people feel good”.

In other news, the Grammy Award winner is set to appear at Glastonbury Festival next month – performing before headliners Guns N’ Roses on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, Lizzo also recently made a cameo in the latest season of Disney+‘s Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian.