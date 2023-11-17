Lizzo: “I’m working on music, myself, trust issues with the world”

Lizzo has taken to social media to share that she is currently working on new music, herself and her trust issues with the world.

The pop singer posted a photo of herself posing in a bathroom to her official Instagram page where she took a moment to be vulnerable with her fans. “Hi,” began the caption attached to the post.

It continued: “I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo”

The update on her current mental state and work comes weeks after her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss her former backup dancers lawsuit.

In August, it emerged that three former backup dancers for the singer had sued her for creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual harassment, among other allegations. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2023.

Lizzo described the lawsuit filed against her by her ex-dancers as a “fabricated sob story” and filed her own motion asking the court to dismiss it.

The filing states: “Plaintiffs missed flights, arrived late and hungover to rehearsals and drunk to performances, entered into consensual sexual relationships with male crew members on tour, exhibited a rapid decline in the quality of their dancing and professionalism, and ultimately conspired to make and disseminate an unauthorized recording of a creative meeting with Lizzo and the dance cast.”

This motion has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute, which has the power to strike down lawsuits that threaten free speech.

In August, the lawyer representing the three dancers claimed that his firm are reviewing at least six new complaints about the singer. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he said.

It has also been reported that in January, 14 of Lizzo’s dancers received a settlement for another dispute relating to footage from the 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo. The dancers claimed that a scene where they discuss misogyny, racism and weight-shaming was used without authorisation. Lizzo’s lawyer commented that Lizzo “had nothing to do” with the dispute and “knew nothing about it”.