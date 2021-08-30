Lizzo labels Janet Jackson the ‘Queen Of Pop’ to the anger of Madonna fans

Madonna fans are unhappy with Lizzo after she labelled Janet Jackson the ‘Queen Of Pop’ in a new series of tweets.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer presented her list of all-star performers, including Jackson’s brother Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Usher and more.

In her first tweet, she praised Usher as the “the king of r&b,” before returning to quote tweet the praise with more classifications.

According to Lizzo, Michael Jackson is the King of Pop – as goes his famous nickname – while Janet is the Queen of Pop, Justin Bieber is the Prince Of Pop.

Elsewhere, Britney Spears is Lizzo’s Princess of Pop, Rihanna is The Pop Princess, and Beyoncé is Queen of Music.

See the tweet below:

Usher the king of r&b THANK U USHER🙌🏾 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

In the wake of the tweet, Madonna fans are angry at Lizzo’s crowning of Janet Jackson as the Queen Of Pop, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Ruhroh,” Lizzo later tweeted along with several eye emojis, noticing that both ‘Bieber’ and ‘Queen Of Pop’ were trending on Twitter.

👀👀👀👀 Ruhroh pic.twitter.com/fenSjKjyqK — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 29, 2021

“um girl Madonna is the queen of pop,” one fan wrote, while another said that Madonna and Michael Jackson were in fact the King and Queen of Pop.

See a range of reactions to Lizzo’s rankings below:

um girl Madonna is the queen of pop — widmv 🛸 (@mvwid4) August 29, 2021

Michael & Madonna: King and Queen of Pop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/trpLezVXUF — Gri (@Knxowing) August 29, 2021

Lizzo: Madonna not exist But Lizzo: pic.twitter.com/2Dnkdz6phq — 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 (@joeysevilla) August 30, 2021

We love you Lizzo, but Madonna is the Queen of Pop. She’s way ahead of all of them: fair & square. https://t.co/3mmar9oxyt — BRANDEN & JAMES (@BrandenJMusic) August 30, 2021

lizzo, bestie, how u gonna sit there and acknowledge that MJ is the King while also blatantly disregarding Madonna as being the Queen, everyone knows Mj and Madge are the king and queen, it’s common knowledge coke on now…..thsts literally Madonnas title and has been for decades https://t.co/ZjL9EjDv4E — ross 🔮|| #FREEBRITNEY (@textbooknoir) August 29, 2021

Nice try but MADONNA will always be the QUEEN — a constellation of sadness (@mrborntoloze) August 29, 2021

Lizzo returned earlier this month with new single ‘Rumors’, featuring Cardi B. Following the release of the track, which arrived alongside an official video seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules, Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of her new single.

Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has been targeted with fat-shaming and racist abuse on social media. She later broke down in tears on Instagram, telling viewers: “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”