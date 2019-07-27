Watch as Lizzo and Missy Elliott take it back to the golden era of hip-hop videos with ‘Tempo’

You'd be forgiven for thinking you've been transported back to the late 90s/early 2000s

Lizzo and Missy Elliott have taken it back to the golden era of hip-hop music videos as they release a set of energetic visuals for their track, ‘Tempo’.

Released back in March, ‘Tempo’ lives on Lizzo’s third album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. It’s fierce, up-tempo, and knocks harder than police raids, and it now has an accompanying video that acts as a reminder to just how great music videos used to be.

Directed by Andy Hines, the video for ‘Tempo’ is very reminiscent of some of Missy’s earlier work. Transforming a diner parking lot into a party packed with colourful characters and warped reality choreography, you’d be forgiven for thinking you had been transported back to the late 90s/early 2000s, a time when the likes of Busta Rhymes, Ludacris and Missy were creating some of the most amazing visuals ever.

Watch the video for ‘Tempo’ below:

Missy Elliott ended up on ‘Tempo’ after Lizzo heard the song’s completed instrumental and felt like it was perfect for the ‘Work It’ hitmaker. “I was like, ‘I hope she blesses me with a verse,’” Lizzo explained, in an interview with Beats 1. “Like, you never know, you send it to your idols, you never know if they gonna send it back.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has revealed that she almost quit music in 2017 after her single ‘Truth Hurts’ initially flopped in the charts.

The track has since gone on to be a huge hit for the 31-year old and has since reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, two years after it was first released.