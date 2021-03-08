Lizzo mocks obesity comments: “My bank account is so fat”

Lizzo has taken to social media to mock a recent question she was asked about her weight.

The singer said in an Instagram video that she was asked how she deals “with being obese every day” before proceeding to respond with some banter.

“I wake up into my obese bed. I have to get like a king bed because I’m so obese,” she replied, before looking at the camera and pretending to hold back tears. “I put on my obese Louis Vuitton house slippers, and I walk into my massive, obese bathroom and I just stare into my wall-to-wall, obese mirror and lather myself in the most obese, expensive oils and creams.”

She continued: “And – oh God – I walk into my obese, gorgeous, mid-century modern kitchen, and by the time I’ve made it into my kitchen, I’ve already made another obese million dollars.”

“My bank account is so fat. My bank account is so obese, and, like, I tried to put it on a diet but she’s just so stubborn, like, she won’t listen.”

You can watch Lizzo’s video below:

Last year, Lizzo opened up about the future of the body-positivity movement in an interview with Vogue.

Appearing on the cover of the magazine, Lizzo said the movement needs to be more inclusive as “the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it”.

She explained: “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B has said that she would like to collaborate on a song with Lizzo but also told fans to “stop pressuring” her to make music.