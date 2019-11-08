Lizzo: “My anxiety fuels who I am as a performer”

Singer is on the cover of Vogue's December issue

Lizzo has opened up about her mental health and revealed that she suffers from anxiety.

The singer said she often suffers with the condition before she goes on stage but she uses it to “fuel” her performance.

She told Vogue magazine: “When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing and I just go crazy.

“I don’t know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don’t know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there.”

Lizzo also said she worried about her physical appearance growing up. “I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself,” she said.

“When you don’t see yourself, you start to start to think something’s wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you start to realise it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, “What the fuck is wrong with me?”

She added: “I think that took a greater toll on me – psychologically – growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

It was recently revealed that the singer once auditioned for a place on The Glee Project.

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the teen drama series made the admission and said she didn’t make the final cut — a decision he called “fucked up.”

Last night (November 7) Lizzo performed at the O2 Brixton Academy. NME described gave her four stars and described the show as “gnarly electric guitar riffs toying around her usual arrangements while smoke billows at Lizzo’s feet and wind blows through her hair that she never fails to toss for our pleasure”.

